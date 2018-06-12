DeWitt receives ‘Teacher of the Year’

By Gabby Christensen

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as watching a student’s project unfold and then being present when their hard work pays off upon completion—that is, at least according to Justin DeWitt, who has recently been named Nebraska Association of Skilled and Technical Science Educators Teacher of the Year.

DeWitt was recognized at the Nebraska Department of Education’s Career and Tech Education Conference in Kearney last week.

Nebraska Association of Skilled and Technical Science Educators (NASTSE) is an organization that aims to raise the standards for Skilled and Technical Sciences and the status of Skilled and Technical Sciences educators in Nebraska. The NASTSE accomplishes this through professional study and affiliation with existing state, national, and international Industrial and Technology Education Associations.

DeWitt, Skilled and Technical Sciences teacher at Boone Central Schools, said the recognition has been a tremendous honor.

“I am so proud, not only of my classroom, but what the entire school district has been doing,” DeWitt said. “To be recognized by your peers for innovative ideas just makes you feel very grateful.”

DeWitt’s passion began as a child when he found himself fascinated with projects that involved building or mechanics.

Read the complete story in the June 13 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.