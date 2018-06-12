Dr. Travis leads the state in OB training

While many small town hospitals are no longer able to offer obstetrical (OB) care, Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is leading the state with training that can save the life of a premature baby.

This is in part thanks to generous local citizens who donated to BCHC’s First Breath Priority Project. The First Breath funded a 25-week Resusci-Anne Neonate manikin called “Premature Anne” as well as support equipment and special Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics (ALSO) training for Dr. Joel Travis.

“We’d like to think all moms get to deliver at 40 weeks, but the truth is, we do have high-risk pregnancies come through BCHC, and we need to be prepared for anything,” Dr. Travis said. “In our rural setting, our goal is to stabilize an infant and transfer them to a level-three neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) if needed.”

Dr. Travis travelled nationwide to get the classes and observation he needed to do his ALSO training. He completed it June 10th and is now certified to teach ALSO to other Primary Care Providers (PCPs) at BCHC and across the state. Dr. Travis is the only ALSO trainer in Nebraska who will be doing outreach teaching of ALSO.

