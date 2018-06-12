‘Health Palooza’ Thursday at park

Boone County Health Center will be hosting a free patient appreciation event called “Health Palooza” this Thursday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fuller Park and in the lot south of the BCHC Albion Clinic.

A free meal will be served, and Carson’s Cow Tippers will entertain. Toddler races are planned from 5 to 6 p.m.

BCHC will sponsor free admission to the Albion Family Aquatic Center from 3 to 7 p.m., and the hospital’s primary care providers will host free games at the pool.

Various games are planned on site, including a driving simulator, life-size board games, money machine, and virtual reality tours. All ages are welcome to participate.