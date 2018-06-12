Lynn Swanson

Lynn L. Swanson, 96, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Overton County Health and Rehab Center.

Lynn is survived by daughters, Barbara Keisling of Monroe, Judy Dillon and husband Terry of Livingston, Brenda Warren and husband Bill of Livingston; brother Dolend Swanson of David City; sister, Ruth Pribnow of Albion; grandchildren: Jeff Keisling, Debbie Roddy, Jennifer McDonald, Chris Dillon, Pat Warren, and Jay Warren; 12 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Auberson Swanson; brothers Clarence Swanson, Chester Swanson, Arvid Swanson, Otto Swanson, Deland Swanson, Donald Swanson; and sisters, Helen Sivers, Myrtle Panek, Norma Conever and Donna Swanson.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Speck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Don Maxson officiating. Burial was at the Good Hope Cemetery with Military Honors provided at graveside by the Overton County Veterans Honor Guard.