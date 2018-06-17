Fire destroys fifth wheel camper in Albion

Fire destroyed a large fifth wheel camper in Albion early Sunday afternoon, June 17.Albion Fire & Rescue was called to the scene on 11th Street, south of Highway 91, shortly after 12 noon, arriving to find the trailer nearly totally involved in flames.The driver, Scott Wiese, had seen the flames as he was approaching Albion on Highway 91 from the west, and pulled onto 11th Street. He was able to park the camper and disconnect the tow vehicle. He was also able to remove two ATVs from the rear of the trailer. The driver said the fire apparently started in the roof area of the camper.The fire was extinguished in a short time.