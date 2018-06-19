Alumni gather for busy weekend here

Albion and Boone Central alumni gathered for reunions and a wide variety of activities last Friday through Sunday, June 15-17.

An estimated 240 alumni and guests were on hand for the 2018 alumni banquet Saturday night, June 16, at the Albion Country Club.

Several alumni classes held activities and social gatherings at other locations Thursday through Sunday.

At the banquet, Brenda Frey, alumni president, gave the welcome and introduced the officers and class speakers.

Myrna Noble, class of 1938, marked her 80th alumni anniversary and was honored as the oldest alumnus attending.

Traveling the longest distance to attend was Brian Waid, class of 1968, with his wife, Ruthie.

Speakers for the honored classes introduced their class members attending and listed deceased members. Speakers for the honored classes were:

• 60-year class of 1958 — Dan Krohn, Prairie Village, KS

• 55-year class of 1963 — Tom Watson, Kearney, and Ben Redler, Marble Falls, TX

• 50-year class of 1968 — Dennis Mullin, Papillion

• 40-year class of 1978 — Kay Flanagan, Albion, and Jeanne Temme, Petersburg

• 25-year class of 1993 — Ben Harder, Gretna

• 10-year class of 2008 — Bill Kusek, Grand Island

The 65-year class of 1953 also announced their presence at the banquet.

The 70-year class of 1948 was represented at the banquet by Bev Coulter Larson, who met with classmates Jack Kunzman of Albion and Robert Oakes of Gretna.

President Frey announced that two alumni scholarships of $500 each were presented to 2018 graduates Nicholas Pelster and Walker Stuhr.