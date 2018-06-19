Carnival Days Tuesday and Wednesday

Petersburg Community Club will be giving a special recognition to Dennis Lynch, owner of D. C. Lynch Carnival, for his 60 years of coming to Petersburg with his carnival rides, games and food booths.

The presentation will be given to him on Wednesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. during the barbecue.

All residents are invited to come and show appreciation for the carnival.

Allen Thorberg recently told the community club that the carnival has a new Ferris Wheel. It was made in the Czech Republic and is a different design than the previous one.

The Petersburg Legion will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during Carnival Days.

Petersburg Carnival Days is fun for the entire family.