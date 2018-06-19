Relay for Life will be Saturday

Boone County Relay for Life will be changing the pace this year with a morning relay on Saturday, June 23. This year’s relay will also include a special event — a 5K fun run/walk — for those who want to test themselves in a distance event.

All ages are invited to come and help “Beat Cancer One Piece at a Time” at the Boone Central track.

Guest speaker and author Jim Sizemore will speak at 10 a.m. The silent auction will end at 10:30 a.m., and closing ceremonies will be before noon.

On-site registration will open at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Survivor lap will be at 9:30 a.m. Silent auction will end at 10:30 a.m., and closing ceremonies will be before noon.

Puzzle pieces to honor loved ones will be available for purchase at $5 each from any relay team member and at the event. A chef will be making custom omelettes on-site, and the Knights of Columbus will hold a pancake feed on Sunday, June 24, with proceeds also going toward Relay for Life. Everyone is invited to take part in this unique morning event.