Wells Drug
Petersburg Press

Semi truck overturns

June 19, 2018
A semi tractor-trailer accident occurred Monday, June 18, in the early afternoon about seven miles east of Petersburg on Highway 32. Aaron Morrison, rural Elgin, was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with corn when his wheels dropped off the pavement edge. He overcorrected, and the tractor trailer overturned on its side, spilling the load. The driver was not injured. An accident report was not yet available.
