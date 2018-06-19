Share This! Facebook Twitter Petersburg Press Semi truck overturns June 19, 2018 A semi tractor-trailer accident occurred Monday, June 18, in the early afternoon about seven miles east of Petersburg on Highway 32. Aaron Morrison, rural Elgin, was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with corn when his wheels dropped off the pavement edge. He overcorrected, and the tractor trailer overturned on its side, spilling the load. The driver was not injured. An accident report was not yet available. You may also like Petersburg Press Carnival Days Tuesday and Wednesday June 19, 2018 Petersburg Press Smoke rolled at Petersburg Cruise night June 12, 2018 Petersburg Press Petersburg Village Board passes dangerous dog ordinance; seeks representative for Emerging Leaders June 12, 2018 67° F Overcast See More Weather Popular Articles Carnival Days Tuesday and Wednesday June 19, 2018 Semi truck overturns June 19, 2018 Relay for Life will be Saturday June 19, 2018 Read Our E-Edition ›