Some wild fun is in store for Saturday, July 1, with the 24th annual Gateway to Sandhills Bullride Classic to take place at the Fairgrounds.

The event, which is sponsored by the Albion FFA Alumni, will draw riders from surrounding states to compete for the champion title.

Rodeo Rose Productions will once again supply the bull for the event.

Fireworks will be presented after the classic.

