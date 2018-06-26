Classifieds

FOR RENT

APARTMENT FOR RENT: In Albion. One large two bedroom apartment. Call 402-920-3582.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Petersburg, 402-741-5721.

FOR SALE

FOR SALE: 2001 Ford F150, 108,000 miles, very clean. New tires, brakes, rotors and battery. $5,000 obo. 402-741-2243 or 402-741-9301.

510 AND 514 Ida Street, Fullerton on two lots with newer two-car garage and shop area. Selling property together. Asking $26,000. If interested, call 308-946-3051 (evenings).

WANTED

ALL PURPOSE PROPERTIES: Lawn care, property management and maintenance, interior/exterior painting and more. Call for your free estimate, 402-920-2845.

HELP WANTED

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT WANTED: Boone County Development Agency is seeking the right person to serve an economic development role for Boone County, NE. Contact Michelle at 402-395-3356 or email to bcdasec@boone-county.org. Application period will remain open until position is filled.

BOONE COUNTY HEALTH Center, Albion, NE, has openings for part-time cook, full time clinic nurse, full time and part-time housekeeping, part-time ward secretary, interval radiology RN part-time, physical therapy assistant, and scanner operator full time. Excellent total compensation package. Apply online at www.boonecohealth.org, or contact Jennifer Beierman, 402-395-3130. EEO Employer/Vet/Disabled.

DIRECTOR OF NURSING position available at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, NE. Must have experience. Will direct the Nursing Department in our skilled nursing facility to maintain high quality standard of care. Must possess a current, active license as a Registered Nurse in the State of Nebraska. Must have, at a minimum, two years of recent experience in supervisory role in a nursing care facility. Inquire at 402-447-6203 or apply online at midneluth.com, or contact Carol Metz, interim administrator, at cmetz@midneluth.com.

DRIVERS NEEDED, Columbus area. Help build your community and get great pay at the same time! Gerhold Concrete Company has multiple openings for Drivers at our Columbus plant.

Positions require Class A or B CDL, or we WILL TRAIN the right person with just a CDL permit. Be able to pass the DOT pre-employment physical, drug screen and background check.

Competitive Wages; 401(k) plan; Health, Dental and Vision Insurance. Company paid life insurance. Paid Vacation and Safety Bonus. Apply online at www.lymanrichey.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

