Gerald A. Borer

Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Borer, 78, of Petersburg passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

Jerry is survived by his wife Susan of Petersburg; five children: Kevin (Jodie) of Albion; Andy (Annette) of Columbus; Colleen (Tim) Rossow of Newman Grove: Alan (Jackie) of Petersburg; Tracy (John) Beckman of Elgin; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers: Elmer (Rita) of Atkinson and his twin brother Harry of Omaha; sister Lucille (Bernard) Kuhlman of Petersburg; sister-in-law Mary Ann Borer of Albion; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Ralph, Maurice, Richard, Ervin, and infant Francis; three sisters: Rosie, Sr. Julie Ann, and Delores; sisters-in-law: Marie, Dorothy, Arlene, and Miriam; and brother-in-law Jim Nelson.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 25, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg.