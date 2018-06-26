Hymn sing/story telling to be held at Petersburg Park

The Anderson Family invites the Petersburg community to join them for a hymn sing and storytelling service at the Petersburg Park this Saturday, June 30 from 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. The event is part of the family’s 125-year farm celebration. Fourth generation family members from Nebraska, Georgia, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and Washington state are expected to attend the 125-year celebration. The park program will include a coffee bar (opening at 10:20) followed by group singing led by family friends, Jeff and Jan Temme. Hymns will be songs still familiar today that would have been “new and trendy” in the late 19th and early 20th centuries at small churches across Boone County. There will also be a short presentation on the history of how the Johnson/Anderson family became connected to the Petersburg Church, as well as storytelling by Valerie Weaver of Walla Walla, WA and her memories of attending the Petersburg Church. Anyone attending this event is encouraged to bring his/her own lawn chair.