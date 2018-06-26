Mary Kay Qualsett, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Orv of Grand Island; children, Bart (Lisa) Qualsett of Fremont, Kapra (Dave) Watson of Grand Island; brother, Kris Mortensen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jenna Qualsett, Sarah Qualsett, Noah (Victoria) Watson, Toby Watson, Kindra Watson, Emmy Watson and Boaz Watson; along with many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Kerm Mortensen.

Gathering of friends and family was held on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in the sanctuary. Pastors Dan Brenton, Paul Nauman and Jeff McKearney will officiate.