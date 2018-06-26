Relay for Life goal: ‘Beating cancer one piece at a time’

“You can count on your faith to carry you through.”

That was a primary message from Jim Sizemore of Lincoln, guest speaker at the 2018 Boone County Relay for Life last Saturday morning, June 23, at the Boone Central High School track.

About 100 Boone County area residents gathered for the annual effort to support to cancer patients and care givers, and to raise funds for American Cancer Society research and assistance.

About $15,500 was raised Saturday to support the fight against cancer. Additional funds were raised at a Knights of Columbus post-event breakfast on Sunday.

Sizemore went through a seven-year cancer journey with his wife, Dianne, who had cancer three times during that period. Her approach to battling the disease was always faith-based, he said.

“Her goal in life was always to bring Christ’s love to others,” he said, and those who ministered to her testified that they were inspired by her faith, hope, love and perseverance. “Her love changed their lives.”

Speaking to caregivers, Sizemore said: “The best thing you can do is not only to pray for them, but to pray with them.”

