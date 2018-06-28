Fair Parade route will change this year

Boone County’s 2018 Fair Parade route will change due to road construction this year.

The parade is set for Sunday, July 8, starting at 1:30 p.m., and the theme is “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams.”

The parade will still begin as usual from fairgrounds and by the park and Wolf home. Route will then go straight north on 6th street and turn east on Ruby then north again on 5th street and remain the same as in past years from there. Sorry for any inconvenience.