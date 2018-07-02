95th annual Primrose Alumni held June 16

Primrose held its 95th alumni banquet on Saturday, June 16 at the Primrose Fire Hall with 110 alumni members and guests attending. The banquet was organized by committee members: Ann Boden, Elaine Boden, Virginia Spike, Diane Martinsen, Jeanette Burda, Bridget Dobson, Karen Miller and Roger Pribnow.

The tables were decorated with red geraniums and votive-lit candles.

The social hour began at 5 p.m. Diane Martinsen presided at the punch table. The alumni viewed the photo display prepared by Virginia and Wayne Spike. Registering the alumni and guests were Elaine Boden and Jeanette Burda. Ann Boden was master of ceremonies for the evening. She welcomed and thanked everyone for coming.

Dr. Duane Krause was the guest speaker for the evening. Jeanette Burda lit the votive candles in remembrance of the deceased alumni read by Bridget Dobson. Virginia Spike read a poem, “I Remember-Do You,” written by Margaret Christensen. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and recognition was given to all the men and women who served in the armed forces. A prayer was given by Roger Pribnow. The meal was prepared by Janet and Bob Buettner.

