Boone County Fair Parade route changed

“Blue Jeans and Country Dreams” will be the theme of the Boone County Fair Parade to be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018. The parade leaves the staging area promptly at 1:30 p.m..

Categories for the parade are: religious, agricultural, antique, civic and service, classic, commercial, equestrian, family, political and youth.

Those planning on entering the parade are asked to enter via the west gate off of Fairgrounds Road (west of Highway 14/91 junction) and plan to arrive between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Parade staging will be on the south area of the fairgrounds. All parade entries must register before they enter the parade line up.

Judging begins at 12:15 p.m. and ends promptly at 1 p.m. Any registrations after 1 p.m. will not be judged and no registrations will be accepted after 1:15 p.m.

Entries will be judged on theme, appearance, originality and creativity with an overall trophy and runner-up trophy.

The parade route has been adjusted due to road/sewer work on Fairview Street.

Call Dana Mangelsen, parade chairman, at 402-942-1448 if you have any questions or comments.

Boone County Fair Parade Route Map