Committee opens six bids on proposed fairgrounds building

On Friday, June 29, the Boone County Agriculture Society publicly opened bids that were submitted for the Agriculture Education Center building on the fairgrounds.

Six bids were received, and the lowest bid was $2.9 million. With this bid, the 54,000 square foot building would cost less than $55 per square foot. Bids included site preparation dirt work, utilities and radiant heat in the livestock area, in addition to the Extension office space.

Each bid included a five percent building bond. The build days ranged from 325 to 455 days.

The low bid was over $1 million below the building cap that was originally set in December. Additionally, those present were reminded that the bids are valid for 30 days. The Ag Society will share the bids with the Boone County Commissioners in July to determine the next steps.