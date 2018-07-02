Concert to highlight fair opening this Saturday

By Gabby Christensen

Concert, carnival, parade and much more!

The 2018 Boone County Fair is finally here, and it brings excitement for all.

On Saturday, July 7, the fair evening entertainment will kick off with a 7 p.m. concert featuring country music star Chris Lane and special guest High Valley. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.boonecountyfairne.org.

Trucks R Fatty Truck Show and BBQ Fatty Cook-Off will open the daytime events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various events will take place throughout the duration of the fair, including monster truck rides, a traveling magician (Monday through Wednesday), Wildlife Encounters (Sunday through Tuesday) and, of course, the D.C. Lynch carnival Monday through Wednesday.

The annual gun show will be Saturday and Sunday in the Casey building.

The interdenominational church service will be held in the grandstand at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Pioneer Farm awards and other displays and events. Quick Draw Caricatures will be offered under the grandstand on Sunday.

The 2018 Parade theme is “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams.” It will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, with a revised route due to Fairview Street construction.

