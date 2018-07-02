A crew was working last weekend to apply a stucco finish on the front of the Eye Physicians, P.C. building on Church Street in Albion. The interior renovations are now complete, and a new sidewalk will be poured on the building’s north side. Alison Kuester said the north main entrance will be opened once the sidewalk has cured.
Finishing touches on stucco work
July 2, 2018
