Finishing touches on stucco work

July 2, 2018

A crew was working last weekend to apply a stucco finish on the front of the Eye Physicians, P.C. building on Church Street in Albion. The interior renovations are now complete, and a new sidewalk will be poured on the building’s north side. Alison Kuester said the north main entrance will be opened once the sidewalk has cured.

