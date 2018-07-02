Share This! Facebook Twitter Special Events Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Snow White July 2, 2018 SNOW WHITE CAST — Cast members of the MCT production, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” presented Saturday, June 30, included, back: the King (Philip Carnley), Phineas (Brittany Sup), Foxy (Abby Bird), Fernando (Logan Spence), Snow White (Jaimie Zentner), the Queen (Aubree Liss), Mirror (Katelyn McClure), Henchmen (Julia Nore and Abby Mousel); third row: The Seven Dwarfs (Max Grosch, Emma Erskine, Serenity Strong, Johnna Spence, Briggs Erskine, Tony DeWitt and Vivian Carnley); second row: forest animals Wyatt Reilly, Cooper DeWitt, Max Kula and Reed Reinhart, and forest creatures Kathryn Kohtz and Myranda Nelson; front row: Bats (Kaitlynn Dodds, Payton Lee Kula, Hope Nore, Grace Nore and Paislee Erskine). Assistant director was Lauren Kohtz and accompanist was Tami Texley. You may also like Special Events 95th annual Primrose Alumni held June 16 July 2, 2018 Special Events Lindsay celebrates with first Pivot Days July 2, 2018 Special Events Fair Parade route will change this year June 28, 2018 Heat Advisory Issued:3:27 PM CDT on July 04, 2018 Expires:8:00 PM CDT on July 04, 2018 90° F Partly Cloudy See More Weather Popular Articles Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Snow White July 2, 2018 Concert to highlight fair opening this Saturday July 2, 2018 Boone County Fair Parade route changed July 2, 2018 Read Our E-Edition ›