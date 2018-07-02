‘Watch the Fuzz Get a Buzz’ at fair

Boone County law enforcement officers will get “buzz cuts” at the Boone County Fair Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m., if they raise $1,400 in pledges for Omaha Children’s Hospital cancer research by that date.

Donation containers have been placed in various businesses throughout the county.

Participating officers include Sheriff Denny Johnson, Chief Deputy John Buck, Sergeant Mick Zabka, Deputy Dustin Martin, Dispatcher Ethan Salber, and Dispatcher Patrick Cleveland. There are also two participants with the Albion Police Department: Chief Brent Lipker and Officer Mike Mapel.

