Albion 14U softball makes run in Class C state tourney

Albion’s 14U softball squad made a stirring run at the 2018 Nebraska Class C summer state tournament in Hastings, falling just shy of a top three finish.

Albion opened state play with three straight wins before losing to eventual tourney runner-up Elkhorn Edge and third-place Auburn Adrenaline.

The local 14U’s began by outslugging the Broadway Bombers 11-6 Friday. Albion took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, maintained a 7-3 edge after two, then added a run in the third and three in the fourth for an 11-3 advantage.

Albion continued its good start Friday night with a 14-9 victory over Logan View. The 14U’s again came out hot at the plate, scoring six runs in the first.Logan View closed the gap to 8-5 with four in the bottom of the second, Albion boosted the lead back to 13-5 with three in the third and two in the top of the fourth, then held off Logan View’s final comeback attempts.

The Albion 14U’s stayed in the winner’s bracket Saturday with a 10-4 win over West Point Pizza Ranch. Albion was again the frontrunner, scoring four runs in the second inning, one in the third and five in the bottom of the fourth to lead 10-1.

The Elkhorn Edge turned the tables on Albion Sunday, grabbing the early lead and handing the 14U’s their first loss of the tournament, 8-4. Elkhorn scored four first-inning runs and built a 6-0 lead before Albion struck for two in the bottom of the third. Albion added single runs in the fourth and fifth, but the Edge countered with runs in the fourth and sixth to secure the win.

Albion bats went silent later Sunday, as the Auburn Adrenaline eliminated the 14U’s 7-0. Albion could muster just a single hit in the contest, while Auburn, nursing an early 2-0 lead, scored four times in the fifth inning to sew up the decision. Hedlund was tagged for the loss, giving up eight hits and four earned runs while striking out six. Weidner had Albion’s only base hit.

