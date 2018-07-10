Albion 18U go 2-2 in state tournament play

The Albion 18U softball team won its first two games at the 2018 Class C state tournament in Hastings, then dropped decisions to a pair of the best teams in the tourney field.

Albion began state play in dramatic fashion Friday, edging Lawrence 5-4 on Lauren Hedlund’s second home run of the contest. Hedlund helped the 18U’s take a 4-1 lead in the third with a solo home run. Karlie Tisthammer’s ground out scored Emily Groeteke (single) in the inning, and Stephanie Wright singled in Brooke Groth. Lawrence rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame and tied the score with a single tally in the fourth, setting the stage for Hedlund’s heroics. Groeteke, who earned the win with four innings of relief, set down six straight Lawrence batters in the final two frames to close out the decision.

Albion defeated West Point Friday night – details were unavailable at News deadline.

Albion had a good start Saturday, but could not hold off the Nebraska Blue Blaze (David City). The eventual Class C champions broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run triple in the top of the third inning, then added three additional runs in the fifth and sixth to take an 8-3 victory.

The Albion 18U’s were eliminated Saturday in a 12-1 loss to the Sandhills Sharks (Ord). Sandhills came out swinging and scoring, with four runs in the first inning, two in the second and three apiece in the third and fourth. The Sharks smacked four doubles in the contest. Albion scored it lone run in the top of the fourth, as Karlie Tisthammer reached by error, advanced on a passed ball and went home on another Sandhills miscue.

