Gentrup blast propels Cornerstone Seniors to win

Dylan Gentrup blasted a grand slam and drove in five runs to spark the Albion Cornerstone Seniors to a July 3 victory over Twin Plains at Leon Nelson Memorial Field (Albion Sports Complex).

Gentrup’s early fireworks helped Cornerstone take a 5-0 lead in the second inning, and the Albion Seniors wrapped up the win with a four-run sixth.

After a scoreless first, four straight walks to Matt Schmitz, Tyson Haddix, Dalton Ramussen and Carston Bird put Albion Cornerstone on the scoreboard and set up Gentrup’s highlight hit in the bottom of the second. Gentrup didn’t wait for a walk, smacking the first pitch he saw from Jack Reis over the scoreboard in left field.

Cornerstone starter Matt Schmitz allowed three runs in the top of the third and was relieved by Gentrup in the fourth with Albion clinging to a 5-4 lead.

A big sixth inning gave the hosts the cushion they needed to secure the decision. Bird followed a Tyson Haddix walk with a single before Gentrup and Sullivan reached on Twin Plains errors, plating two runs. Gentrup scored on a passed ball and Caden Ranslem drove in Sullivan with a single.

Gentrup closed out mound duties for Albion, allowing only a seventh-inning run on two walks and a single by Tyson Jones.

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News