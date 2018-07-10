Keith C. Plummer

Keith Charles Plummer, 75, Lincoln, died July 9, 2018.

Family members include his wife, Linda; son Russell (Stephanie) Plummer; daughter Tamara (Bryce) Cuddy, all of Lincoln; son Andrew (Teresa) Plummer, Omaha; grandchildren Brittany, Zachary, Jessica, Erica and Nicholas Plummer, Preston, Brock, and Calvin Cuddy.

He was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Betty Sweinimer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 13, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams, Lincoln, with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O’ Street, Lincoln.

Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.