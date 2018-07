At their regular meeting Monday, Boone County Commissioners approved the fifth and final payment of $6,390 to RaDec Construction Co., Inc. for remodeling work in the law enforcement building.

Total cost for the renovation project, which is now complete, was $200,377.36. Of that cost, $163,600.00 was construction costs and $26,141.46 was architecture – engineering costs.

Read the complete story in the July 11 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.