Fair opens with big concert crowd

Early events were well attended at the Boone County Fair last weekend despite the hot weather.

Both the participation and audience numbers were strong for events Friday through Sunday.

On Friday evening, July 6, a total of 46 teams entered the team penning competition at the fairgrounds arena.

Throughout the day on Saturday, a Trucks R Fatty semi truck show was held, along with a cook-off competition.

Six grilling teams prepared and cooked “fatties,” or stuffed pork bellies wrapped in bacon. They also grilled Spam for the judges.

Some 12 custom semi trucks were on display throughout the day.

Concert Well Attended

About 2,900 people attended the country music concert Saturday evening featuring Chris Lane, with special guest High Valley. This included about 800 people in the “pit” area and another 2,100 in the grandstand.

Many fans said they were impressed with both acts and the range of country music they performed.

One highlight of the concert came shortly after Chris Lane took the stage. Lane allowed some stage time to Alex Johnson, who used the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Sydney Weidner.

She said “yes,” which brought enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Both Alex and Sydney are 2012 graduates of Boone Central High School.

Many area residents attended the community worship service on Sunday morning in the grandstand, followed by presentation of the 100-year Pioneer Farm awards by Jeryl Kettelson, fair board treasurer.

