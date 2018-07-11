Grillers compete in fair barbecue contest Saturday

Local grilling teams competed in the Trucks R Fatty barbecue contest during the semi truck show at the fairgrounds last Saturday, July 7.

Winning the overall contest was the Sweet Tooth Barbecue team of Eric and Michelle Casper, Albion.

The Caspers won first place in the “Fatty” competition. Their breakfast fatty was a pork belly stuffed with sausage and eggs, and wrapped in bacon.

The Caspers also won the People’s Choice award, and placed third in the “mystery meat” competition, which was grilled Spam.

Steve Krohn of Three Little Pigs BBQ was the first place winner for mystery meat.

Following are the top four finishers in each division:

BBQ Fatty — 1. Sweet Tooth BBQ, Eric and Michelle Casper; 2. Niobrara BBQ, Carl Jackson; 3. Smokin’ Prowlers BBQ, Albert Bader; 4. Three Little Pigs BBQ, Steve Krohn.

Mystery Meat (Spam) 1. Three Little Pigs, Steve Krohn; 2. Smokin’ Prowlers, Albert Bader; 3. Sweet Tooth, Eric and Michelle Casper; 4. Niobrara BBQ, Carl Jackson;

People’s Choice — 1. Sweet Tooth, Eric and Michelle Casper; 2. Niobrara BBQ, Carl Jackson; 3. Smokin’ Prowlers, Albert Bader; 4. Three Little Pigs, Steve Krohn.

Mike Mapel and Chad Anding organized the combination truck show and grilling contest this year. Mapel said they received good comments on it, and there is already discussion of bringing this event back for next year.