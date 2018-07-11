Local dance groups win at nationals

Dancers from Energize Dance Studio in Newman Grove were among the top winners in the Midwest Starz National Dance competition held June 21-22 at Cedar Rapids, IA.

The duo/trio pre-teen group “Me Too” won the high point title in the jazz category and won the national overall high point title for their division. Madyson Zoucha’s solo dance to “Can’t Help Fallin’ in Love” earned fifth place overall in lyrical dance.

Other duo/trio groups also earned top awards. The lyrical group “Fly” placed fourth overall. The hip-hop group “All I Do is Win” received runner-up honors, and the musical theatre group performing “Cooties” received the national overall high point title.

Dancers competing in the national contest this year were Mishayla Slaymaker, Isabella Gaspers, Kailey Patzel, Natalie Schrad, Emma Thompson, Ellie Rankin, Ava Frey, Sophia Gentrup, Hannah Krohn, Serena Henry, Claire Weidner, Emily Naber, Madyson Zoucha and Jenna Preister.