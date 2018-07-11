Loretto church to mark 125th anniversary Sunday

Loretto United Methodist Church will commemorate its 125th anniversary this Sunday, July 15, with a worship service beginning at 9 a.m.

Rev. Janet Burgel, current pastor of the church, will provide the greeting, announcements and introduction of clergy.

Other pastors taking part in the service will be Rev. Kathy Rice, Rev. Terry Otto, Rev. Bill Ritter and Rev. Earl Reed.

A potluck dinner will be held after the service. In the afternoon, there will be games for all ages, with time for visiting and reminiscing.

A special commemorative program has been prepared for the day. In it, visitors will find historical information on the church and its activities and membership through the years.

In the earliest days of the Loretto community, settlers held church services in the railroad depot, their homes and a schoolhouse.

The first church, which they called the “tabernacle,” was built in 1892. Circuit riders held services in the early days.

The present church building was built in 1917-18 and dedicated on April 14, 1918. It has served as a hub of the small but still thriving Loretto community.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Sunday celebration.