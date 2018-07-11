Pioneer Farm awards presented at fair

Two Boone County families received Pioneer Farm awards at the county fair last Sunday, marking 100 years of family farm ownership.

Above, the Philmalee family had more than 50 family members on hand to accept its award. They were from Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Holding the awards (front, l.-r.) are Wendell Philmalee, Jodie Borer, Kathryn Philmalee and Kevin Borer.

At right, Marilyn and John Roan of Cedar Rapids were present to accept their Pioneer Farm award.