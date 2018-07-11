Weekend events will honor Albion World War I hero

World War I flying ace and Albion native Manderson Lehr will be honored during special historical programs this Saturday and Sunday, marking the 100th anniversary of Lehr’s death in combat.

The Boone County Historical Society, Albion Area Arts Council and American Legion Post 162 will mark the anniversary date with an open house at the County Museum and a one-man play telling Lehr’s story.

Manderson Lehr was a member of the famous Lafayette Escadrille and flew many missions during WWI, including against the Red Baron. Manderson was killed while battling three German airplanes on July 15, 1918. Albion’s American Legion Post is named in his honor.