7 Cities Century Bike Ride to make overnight stop in Newman Grove

The 7 Cities Century Bike Ride, a group founded by avid bicyclists who aim to show off Nebraska’s cities and towns, will be making a stop in Newman Grove on Aug. 4-5.

The bike route will begin in Norfolk and riders will spend over in Newman Grove half way through their seven city route, before making their way back to Norfolk.

The group will travel through Madison, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Battle Creek, as well.

Riders come from various different locations, some even out of state. This year, registration is open for 250 bikers.

Lodging, food, and entertainment will be provided to bikers during their stay in Newman Grove.

A car show will take place Saturday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Various services will also be offered at the Newman Grove Community Building, including massages for bikers.

Two history tours will be given Saturday afternoon for those who are interested.

The ride supports area biking and trail opportunities as well as youth college scholarships and projects in towns they visit.

