Annual Newman Grove Community Foundation Banquet set for Friday

This Friday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m., the annual Newman Grove Community Foundation Banquet will be held at the Newman Grove Community Center.

Tickets for the banquet, which serve as annual membership, are available for $25 from advisory board members or at the Bank of Newman Grove.

Advisory Board members for the 2018-19 year are Brad Cox – Chairman, Gene Wissenburg – Treasurer, Joan Sokol – Secretary, Holly Guthard, Braxton Staack, Jeff Gerhart, Abbie Nelson and Joan Nelson.

