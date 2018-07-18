Bash in the Burg will be Saturday, July 28

Petersburg Community Club is hosting the 10th annual Bash in the Burg on Saturday, July 28, in downtown Petersburg.

Public sampling of the participating barbecue, home brews and breads begins at 6 p.m., with awards at 8 p.m.

The Cedar Rapids band, 90 Proof, will take the stage at 9 p.m. Once again, the Midwest BBQ Association has teamed up to oversee the barbecue competition, where competitors from as far away as Fremont, Hastings and Niobrara will submit ribs, pork butt, and chicken, as well as a “mystery meat.” Similarly, entries are being accepted for home brewed beer, wine and concoctions and breads.

Also returning to Main Street Petersburg is the boxing competition. This year, the event is sanctioned by USA Boxing and will begin at 1 p.m. Fighters from the region will come to compete. Bounce houses and the beer garden will be open during the afternoon.

