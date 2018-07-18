Museum salutes Manderson Lehr with open house and one-man play

By Gabby Christensen

Americans sometimes lose sight of the tremendous sacrifice military men and women make for this country.

Often times, it’s important to be reminded.

Last Sunday, a crowd gathered in the Boone Central Performance Gym to watch the one-man play entitled, “Manderson,” based on letters written by Manderson Lehr, a fallen WWI soldier from Albion.

This special tribute was presented by the Boone County Historical Society, along with the Albion Area Arts Council and the American Legion Post 162, in honor of the 100 year anniversary of Lehr’s death.

Manderson Lehr was portrayed by Thomas Hosford, a current student at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

The narrative was compiled by Paul Hosford, Albion Area Arts Council co-director, from the book Manderson by Mary Lehr Makin.

The program began with the Presentation of Colors by the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736, followed by the Star Spangled Banner sung by Stephanie and Scott Wright.

Leon Magsamen gave the opening remarks.

Thomas Hosford gave an incredibly realistic performance, in which he came as the “ghost of Manderson Lehr.”

