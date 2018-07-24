BC middle school, high school students to register Aug. 1-2

Students at Boone Central Middle School and High School will be registering for 2018-19 classes next Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 1 and 2, in the high school commons area.

Chromebooks will also be deployed on those dates.

Hours will be 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

All sixth through 12th grade students will receive Chromebooks this year, and a $15 fee must be paid if the student is taking their Chromebook home. A parent will need to be present to sign the required forms.

School pictures will be taken at registration for all sixth through 12th grade students. Pictures will be used for student ID cards, which are required.

High school students will receive a copy of their class schedule. All 6-12 students must attend registration.

Students are asked to bring separate checks to pay for their activity ticket, completed sports physical (if applicable), application for free/reduced price lunches, Chromebooks payment, and school picture envelope and payment.

Health screenings will be conducted for 6-12 students at registration.

Students who are new to the district are encouraged to call the high school office on or after June 30 to set up an appointment with Lynne Webster, guidance counselor.

New students in sixth through eighth grades may call the Albion campus, 402-395-2134, or the Petersburg campus, 402-386-5302.