St. Michael’s School plans Aug. 1 registration, enrollment verification

Registration and enrollment verification day for St. Michael’s preschool through eighth grade students is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents of students who will be attending St. Michael’s for the 2018-19 school year are asked to stop at the office during this time to pick up forms pertaining to the new school year. Kindergarten and seventh grade physical forms and all updated immunization records are due on this day.

St. Michael’s School in Albion accepts students of all Christian faiths for a Christ-centered education at all grade levels. The first day of school for all K-8 grade students at St. Michael’s will be Thursday, Aug. 16, with a noon dismissal. There will be no bus service at noon dismissal.

For more information, call 402-395-2926 or check our website at www.stmichael.esu7.org. Visitors are welcome.

A ‘Back to School Bash” for all of St. Michael’s preschool through eighth grade parents, students and staff is planned for Wednesday evening, Aug. 15. Students may visit their classroom and drop off their school supplies, beginning at 4 p.m. A potluck meal will follow at 6 p.m. in the St. Michael’s Church basement. Each family is asked to bring a salad or dessert to share. Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, drinks and table service will be provided by St. Michael’s Guardian Angels. For more information, call 395-2926.