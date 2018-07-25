Former pro boxer, Ron Stander, to be guest at the ‘Bash’

Ron Stander, former heavyweight professional boxer from Omaha, will be a special guest at Petersburg’s Bash in the Burg event this Saturday, July 28.

Stander, a pro boxer from the 1960s until the early 1980s, and his wife are planning to attend.

He was once a contender for the World Heavy Weight Championship, although he lost the title bout to Joe Frazier in 1972.

There will be 12 to 15 USA Boxing sanctioned matches (three rounds each) starting at 1 p.m. Boxers are coming from Sioux City, Omaha, Columbus, Norfolk, Grand Island, and Kearney. The public can get involved in a boxing calcutta before the matches.

Public sampling of the participating barbecue, home brews and breads begins at 6 p.m., with awards at 8 p.m.

