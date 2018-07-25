‘Land management for 2020 and beyond’ workshop coming to Albion, Aug. 17

Providing the latest information to operators, tenants, and land owners is the goal of a workshop, “Land Management for 2020 and Beyond,” to be held at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, Albion, on Friday, Aug. 17.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m.

This outreach series will be held at five locations across eastern Nebraska during the summer of 2018. Nebraska Extension Educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek are teaming up to provide this educational experience.

Read the complete story in the July 25 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.