Beaver Valley Days, St. Edward July 27-29

St. Edward will be celebrating their annual Beaver Valley Days Friday through Sunday, July 27, 28 and 29.

Events begin Friday with a scholastic book fair, community garage sales, a craft and vendor show, and road rally.

Saturday will begin with a 5K walk-run, followed by the sand volleyball tournament, kickball tournament and other events. The car show and shine will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. The street dance will feature the Judd Hoos Band, with gates opening at 7 p.m.

Sunday includes firemen’s water fights, a 1:30 p.m. parade, adult go-kart races and a 5 p.m. barbecue.