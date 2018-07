Follow American Legion Class C State Tournament Results here

2018 American Legion Class C State Tournament

July 28 – Aug. 1

Leon Nelson Memorial Field

Albion Sports Complex

Albion, NE

Sat., July 28

Game 1, 11 a.m. – Creighton 3, Gordon-Rushville 2

Game 2, 2 p.m. – David City 10, Alma 2

Game 3, 5 p.m. – Pender 5, DCB 4

Game 4, 8 p.m. – Wilber 8, Albion 3

Sun., July 29

Game 5, 11 a.m. – Gordon-Rushville 10, Alma 5 (Alma eliminated)

Game 6, 2 p.m. – DCB 5, Albion 1 (Albion eliminated)

Game 7, 5 p.m. – David City 10, Creighton 1

Game 8, 8 p.m. – Pender 7, Wilber 6

Mon., July 30

Game 9, 2 p.m. – DCB vs. Creighton

Game 10, 5 p.m. – Gordon-Rushville vs. Wilber

Game 11, 8 p.m. – David City vs. Pender

Tue., July 31

Game 12, 5 p.m. – Gm 9 Winner vs. Gm 11 Loser

Game 13, 8 p.m. – Gm 10 Winner vs. Gm 11 Winner

Wed., Aug. 1

Game 14, 5 p.m. – Gm 12 Winner vs. Gm 13 Winner

Game 15 (If necessary) – Gm 14 Loser (if 1st loss) vs. Gm 14 Winner