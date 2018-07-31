7 Cities Bike Tour coming Saturday

The 7 Cities Century Bike Ride will be coming to Newman Grove this weekend, Aug. 4-5.

The bike route will begin in Norfolk and riders will spend overnight in Newman Grove, half way through their route, before making their way back to Norfolk.

Riders come from various locations, some even out of state. This year, up to 250 bikers can participate.

Lodging, food, and entertainment will be provided to bikers during their stay in Newman Grove. Two history tours will be given Saturday afternoon for those who are interested.

A car show will take place Saturday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A band will also perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3 and Out Restaurant & Sports Bar. There will be no cover charge.

In addition, there will be a riders lounge offered at the Newman Grove Community Building.

The ride supports area biking and trail opportunities, as well as youth college scholarships and projects in towns visited on the route.

Additionally, every year college scholarships are awarded to two graduating students from the high school at the current year’s overnight town.