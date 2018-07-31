Jim Atkinson of Albion was one of the Nebraska Korean War veterans to receive the Ambassador of Peace medal at a ceremony Friday, July 27, at the State Capitol. The medals, presented by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, honored each of the veterans for their service during the war on Korean War Armistice Day. Above, Atkinson and his wife Janet, are shown during the presentation with Dongham Yang, deputy

consulate general of the Republic of Korea in Chicago, and Gov. Ricketts. The governor also signed a proclamation recognizing July 27 as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.