Bash in the Burg provides full slate of activity from boxing to barbecue

Petersburg hosted a full slate of activities, ranging from boxing and golf to barbecue, at its 2018 “Bash in the Burg” last Saturday, July 28.

Attendance throughout the day was estimated at 1,200 people.

A new record was set for the barbecue competition, with 26 grilling teams all firing up their grills on Saturday morning.

Stander is Special Guest

Special guest for the afternoon was Ron Stander of Omaha, retired heavyweight contender known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” who fought Smokin’ Joe Frazier in a 1972 World Heavyweight title bout. Stander’s wife accompanied him, and he was available to sign autographs throughout the USA Boxing event that featured 11 three-round matches.

