Cardinal Kids Club reflects on first year, plans for upcoming session

By Gabby Christensen

As summer comes to a close and the upcoming school year moves closer, the Cardinal Kids Club (CKC) is looking back at the past year’s accomplishments while also planning for next year.

According to Mollie Morrow, director of the Cardinal Kids Club, the CKC served a total of 38 children during the course of last school year. This was made up of both full time and part-time kids.

Each day, kids were provided a snack and recess time. They would also receive assistance during a designated homework time each day.

After homework time, all kids took part in programming that was driven by a STEM approach.

Some of the activities kids participated in during the school year include: Art Club—led by retired art teacher Jerene Kruse; Fitness/Nutrition—weekly lessons on nutrition and active games by a 4-H consultant; Makers Club—students built a motorized egg decorator, shoebox foosball, and tiny house designs; and Robotics Club—students built and programmed Lego robots to perform certain tasks.

Students also participated in activities involving light-up circuits, wind-powered boats, fairytale STEM challenges, science experiments, and engineering and building challenges.

“Typically during our STEM challenges we take the kids through the engineering design process,” Morrow said. “This is important as it teaches kids to do some thinking and develop a plan before they start construction/building of a project. It also encourages kids to realize that a failure in the process is simply an indication that they need to make improvements and keep trying. Taking these risks in their thinking is important to their critical thinking development as well as serving as a confidence builder.”

Morrow said they hope to develop and incorporate even more activities during the upcoming school year.

“We know we are providing a child-care need in the community, but more than that, we are providing a safe place for kids to go after school that allows them to get help with their homework and also to be engaged and challenged in their thinking,” Morrow said. “We believe that providing this hands-on and experiential learning during these after-school hours is extremely important to a child’s development.”

