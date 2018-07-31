Newman Grove students to begin school Aug. 15

The 2018-19 school year is right around the corner for Newman Grove Public Schools students, with an Aug. 15 start date for grades kindergarten through twelfth, and an Aug. 20 start date for preschool.

Parents of new student(s) to the district are encouraged to contact the Central Office to enroll their child. As a reminder, preschool, kindergarten and seventh grade students, along with all transfer students outside the state of Nebraska, are required to have a physical. A child’s birth certificate and immunization records are also required.

Bus routes for students will be fairly similar to last year and families will be notified of the approximate pick-up time, depending on the route, for the first day of school.

Breakfast/lunch will be offered every school day. Some students may qualify for free or reduced price meals.

A Parent Information Night will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to attend.

Staff will be available to accept payment for lunches, semester milk, organizational dues, activity passes, assist with hot lunch applications, as well as update student information.