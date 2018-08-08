Classes to open Aug. 14 and 16 at local schools

Classes at Boone Central Public School will begin Tuesday, Aug. 14, with a half day session.

St. Michael’s School will start classes Thursday, Aug. 16, with dismissal at 12 noon.

At Boone Central, classes will follow the PLC schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 15, with school beginning at 9:15 a.m. for elementary and high school, and at 9:25 a.m. for middle school. Regular school hours begin on Thursday, Aug. 16, with classes starting at 8:03 a.m. for high school, 8:05 for elementary, and 8:10 for middle school.

Regular school hours for St. Michael’s will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning with Friday, Aug. 17.

Complete school opening information was contained in advertisements in last week’s Albion News.